For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made April 6-18: John D. Chapman, 76, Fraziers Bottom, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Brittany M. Black, 30, Point Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Bryan E. Tomblin, 22, Point Pleasant, driving while revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Christopher M. Blankenship, 25, Point Pleasant, burglary, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Mary S. Hoffman, 32, Mason, battery on a police officer, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. David A. Spears, 22, Letart, DUI, no seatbelt, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Zachary W. Fink, 34, St. Paul, Minn., DUI, simple possession, driving suspended, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Anthony R. Wells, 43, Gallipolis Ferry, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell.