Rosie the Riveter Bell to be dedicated in Glenville

GLENVILLE — The dedication ceremony for Glenville’s West Virginia Rosie the Riveter Bell will be held on Saturday, April 28, at the Glenville City Square at 12:30 p.m.

This project was undertaken 10 months ago. An antique bell was donated by Rosie Ruby Coberly. A fund-raising campaign has netted $6,000 for the installation and accompanying celebration. The project was spearheaded by the Coberly family and heavily supported by the City of Glenville, the Gilmer County Economical Development Association, and many individuals with ties to Rosies of their own. (“Rosies” are the women who left their homes to work in defense plants nationwide in the 1940s. They allowed the United States to win WWII.)

The public event in the Square will be preceded by a Luncheon for attending Rosies at CornerStone Café where each will receive a rose corsage. At 12:30 p.m. they move to the Glenville City Square for a ceremony commending their WWII sacrifice and labor with the installation of a permanent steel bell and plaque. Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick and Girl Scout Troop #32394 will begin the service, Rosies who worked in Ohio, Virginia and Maryland will speak of their wartime experience and officials will offer tributes.

Legislative tributes will come from State Senator Sue Cline, Delegate Brent Boggs, and representatives from U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and State Senators Douglas Facemire and Michael Romano. Featured speaker Dr. Robin Payne of Fairmont State University, who will speak of the legacy of the Rosies.

Fifteen West Virginia Rosies from north, south, east and west of Glenville are expected to attend. In addition to seeing their names in raised bronze letters on the accompanying plaque, the Rosies will receive certificates and other gifts from the project – a commemorative etched glass bell, a fleece lap robe, and a personalized scrapbook with memories of the day.

Festivities will conclude with live Swing Music provided by the 24-member Glenville State College Jazz Band under the direction of Professor Jason Barr.

Submitted by Gary Coberly.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-20.jpg