Public meeting set for New Haven Pool

NEW HAVEN — With the decision made to keep the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool open this year, thoughts are now turning to how to make the season a successful one.

A public meeting will be held Thursday, 6 p.m., at the New Haven Community Center, to receive input on admission price and concessions, as well as other ideas.

Recorder Roberta Hysell said several people have come into the town hall with different thoughts on activities and other ideas. The suggestions ranged from possibly feeding lunch to the children at the pool various times throughout the summer, to sponsoring a child who might not otherwise be able to go to the pool as much as he/she would like.

“We just thought the meeting would be good, so we can all get together and share our thoughts at one time,” Hysell said. “We want to make it (the pool) successful.”

The pool was in jeopardy of closing for the season earlier this year. Council members cited the rising cost of chemicals and other expenses as the reasons, along with not generating enough revenue last year to break even.

The decision to keep it open came after several businesses, organizations and individuals stepped up with donations. RK Innovations, LLC, which supplies the town with water department chemicals, is donating chlorine for the entire season free of charge. The St. Paul Lutheran Church donated $1,500 that members raised during a Lenten season fish dinner. Others making sizable donations were car dealership owner Mark Porter and insurance agent John Greer, and Hysell said donations are still coming in.

The pool generally hires about seven high school and college students, employing them through the summer months as lifeguards. Applications have been taken at the town hall, and applicants must have passed the Red Cross lifeguard training to qualify.

