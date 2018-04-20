‘Yard of the Month’ contests return

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Yard of the Month contests will commence in May. Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club will start judging yards at the end of April for the May winners in all eight wards in the City of Point Pleasant.

The rules are as follows:

Artificial plants or flowers will disqualify the yard. Judging will be done without prejudice in every Ward within the city limits of Point Pleasant. Yards must be visible from the street in order to be judged. The judges will consider overall beauty of appearance, design, neatness and blooming flowers. Garden Club members and City Council members yards will not be considered. Judging will be for May, June, July, August and September. Judging takes place the end of the month preceding the winner for the month. (For example, judging for May will take place at the end of April, etc.). Monthly winners will be entered in a drawing to receive a $25 gift certificate (compliments of the Garden Club) to Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc.

Nominations for Yard of the Month will also be considered. Please call them in during the last five days of each month to Jane Coles at 304-675-2719 or 304-593-1850 or Diana Cromley at 304-675-4008.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-12.jpg