‘Hashtag’ Theater Kids

POINT PLEASANT — A Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) senior has written and is directing a spring play this year.

LeeAnn Anderson’s original production of #TheaterKids will be presented on Friday, May 25 at 8 p.m., on Saturday, May 26 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Wedge Auditorium at PPJ/SHS, doors will open an hour prior to the production. The cost of admission is $5 and tickets may be bought at the door.

Anderson explained her production is based upon a group of teenagers in a high school who are from different social groups. Two of the main girls get into a dispute and the students witnessing the dispute encourage it. All students involved are in trouble with the principal and are even threatened with suspension. The high school drama teacher steps in and offers to let the group of students help with the drama club’s upcoming improv performance as a penance to their actions, rather than suspension. The group of students form a bond while working on the improv performance together. The school board then threatens to shut down the arts department including the drama club. The students band together to save the drama club.

Anderson shared last year she was approached by her teacher Jeff Wittman asking her if she would be interested in directing next year’s spring play. She accepted and then asked Wittman if she could try her hand at writing the play as well.

“I write sometimes as a hobby, but this is the first actual play I’ve written…I feel very overwhelmed and very excited,” said Anderson.

As for her first time directing, she shared how pleased she is to be working with her cast.

“I love these guys, they’re like my family, from the first rehearsal I told them I’ve never done anything like this. They’re really hard workers and I’m very proud of all of them,” said Anderson.

Anderson will be attending American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) college in New York City this coming fall to study acting.

Jeff Wittman arranging students for a scene during a practice rehearsal. LeeAnn Anderson has both written and is directing the PPJ/SHS spring play this year.

Student writes upcoming school play

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

