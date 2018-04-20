Main Street Point Pleasant receives donation

POINT PLEASANT — Main Street Point Pleasant recently received its annual donation from the Peoples Bank Community Foundation.

Charles Humphreys, director of Main Street Point Pleasant, said for the last 18 years since he has been director, the Peoples Bank Community Foundation has given Main Street Point Pleasant a yearly donation of $3,000.

“Peoples Bank is very civic-minded, they get involved…it takes a community to run a community,” said Humphreys.

Humphreys shared members of Main Street Point Pleasant have new projects in mind for the city. He said one project will be putting up summer-themed banners on each light pole down Main Street.

“We’re going to put sunshine on Main Street,” said Humphreys.

Also, the organization is planning to add music on Main Street by installing five wireless speakers. Humphreys said the organization plans on playing Pandora radio throughout the day. He shared different types of music will play depending on the time of the year.

“It will really liven up the street and people will be more engaged when they shop, ” said Humphreys.

Main Street Point Pleasant is continuing work on the A.F. Kisar House and Memorial Gardens. Humphreys said the organization is currently working on getting heating and air conditioning installed.

Riverfront Park is going to be given attention as well this summer. Main Street Point Pleasant would like to black top the park from the pavilion to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and put up railing along the walking path as well. Also, Humphreys shared the organization would like more sound on the riverfront. He said he has been trying to get grant funding for these projects.

“We have such a variety, downtown is where it’s at in Point Pleasant,” said Humphreys.

Humphrey’s commented a Veteran’s memorial granite plaque is an upcoming edition to Main Street.

The Peoples Bank Community Foundation presented Charles Humphreys with a $3,000 donation for Main Street Point Pleasant. Pictured from left to right is Personal Banker Roxanne Weaver, Branch Manager Valerie Johnson, Charles Humphreys, and Personal Banker Katelyn Hendrix. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0421.MSPP_.jpg The Peoples Bank Community Foundation presented Charles Humphreys with a $3,000 donation for Main Street Point Pleasant. Pictured from left to right is Personal Banker Roxanne Weaver, Branch Manager Valerie Johnson, Charles Humphreys, and Personal Banker Katelyn Hendrix. Erin Perkins | OVP

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

