Prevention coalition discusses summer plans

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting discussing plans for summer.

Rita Darst, manager at the Prestera Center, suggested coalition members attend Mayor’s Night Out once it begins in June. Darst said Brittni Kaylor could invite her SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) students to attend and try to recruit for their organization as well.

The coalition members discussed setting up booths at the Mason County Fair and the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta.

Also, they discussed visiting various church camps, vacation bible schools, 4-H camps, and other youth involved groups to speak about prevention.

In other business, Kaylor discussed her involvement at the Youth Expo with her Wahama SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) students and Greg Fowler, Mason County Family Resource Network executive director, discussed the Candidate Forum.

Kaylor said her SADD students will soon be sending out public service announces via the school system regarding a message about prom to parents. Also, Kaylor shared she would like to do an activity involving intoxication glasses with the juniors and seniors.

Kaylor commented she would like to give her graduating SADD students special cords to wear for graduation.

Kaylor noted Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, April 28 at the New Haven Fire Department and the Courthouse Parking lot in Point Pleasant.

Kaylor said the Loved Ones Group is not currently holding meetings, but Robin Jones is still accessible and giving out books and information to any individuals interested or in need. Contact Jones at (304) 675-0440.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 15 at the court house annex.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

