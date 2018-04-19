POINT PLEASANT — People of the community will have the opportunity to view landscape photos from around the state at Gallery at 409’s upcoming show.

Jesse Thornton’s photography will be showcased at the gallery beginning with a reception on Thursday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Thornton commented entry into the show is no charge with food and drinks provided to guests. The show will be ongoing until the end of May.

Thornton stated, “The name of my show is, ‘West Virginia: A Day and a Night,’ which features my landscape photography from around the state of West Virginia. Part of the emphasis of the show is on my night sky photography, which is what I’m most known for. I’m doing things that no other photographer in the state is doing and presenting views that not many have seen before.”

Thornton shared he has approximately 50 framed photos ranging in price from $100 to $500, matted prints of all sizes will be starting at $10 a piece, and a limited number of West Virginia night sky themed calendars will be available which Thornton has been making for the last two years.

Thornton is native to Point Pleasant, living in the city for 20 years. He currently resides in Huntington.

“My first gallery show was with the Gallery at 409, where I displayed about a dozen pieces with four other artists during an exhibit about two years ago,” said Thornton.

Thornton shared he picked up a camera about four years ago as motivation to make himself travel more.

Thornton stated, “I had no thoughts or intention of putting my work on display or entering the art world at all, but I discovered I had a knack for composition and I enjoyed challenging myself to get better and better. I was also fascinated by the technical aspects of the camera and enjoyed pushing the limits of what I could do with low light photography, capturing things like the Milky Way against a night time landscape in more detail than we can see with the naked eye. Eventually, I began entering my work into juried exhibitions and slowly built up a large enough collection to have a solo show.”

Thornton said his works have been used in several publications such as Spotlight West Virginia, Wonderful West Virginia, and W.V. Living. He has been an artist with Tamarack for over a year, Thornton commented his work has been featured in several exhibits. He is also a juried artisan for our-wv.com. He shared he has been showcased at the Art Emporium in Charleston and at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Artist Jesse Thornton’s show will run through the end of May, the reception is set for Thursday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_Jesse-Thornton.jpg Artist Jesse Thornton’s show will run through the end of May, the reception is set for Thursday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Solo gallery show set

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

