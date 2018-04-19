Mason Council looks ahead to summer

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council made plans for the summer months when they held their most recent meeting.

Mayor Donna Dennis announced the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park will open on April 30. Restrooms will be opened daily, and the shelters will be available to reserve and rent.

The mayor noted Shelly Ferguson will once again be the seasonal park attendant. She will be paid the same rate as last season.

The contract with Hamburg Fireworks, in the amount of $1,750, was also signed by the council during the meeting.

The contract is for half of the Fourth of July fireworks display the town jointly sponsors with the Middleport Community Association. The cost of the display was increased by $250 for each entity, it was announced.

Spring clean up was also announced for the week of May 7-11, although there will be no pick up on May 8, primary election day. Town residents wanting trash picked up must call the town hall prior to May 9.

The mayor also reminded residents who are taking advantage of the service to be respectful of the workers. Trash should be placed at the edge of the road, and smaller items should be bagged or contained in some manner. The cost is $15 per truckload or visit.

The council discussed a problem with a local business whose parking lot is causing a dust hazard. The mayor said she has received several complaints, and one resident attended the meeting to voice his concern. During a recent windy day, visibility was restricted on the main roadway by the heavy dust.

The mayor said the EPA was called and she was told the business could be fined up to $10,000. Dennis said she was also told the town could cite the business. It was noted this has been an ongoing problem in past years, as well.

In other action, the council:

Tabled a trailer permit request after it was learned the trailer is a 1995 model, which is in violation of the town ordinance that the homes must be 10 years or newer;

Agreed to pay a wastewater project drawdown in the amount of $107,426.55;

Gave authorization to the mayor to sign a resolution in support of the updated hazard mitigation plan;

Heard from council member Sharon Kearns of complaints lodged against a house on Fruth Lane for trash and debris;

Heard a report from the mayor that easements are now being obtained for the Clifton water extension project;

Passed the third and final reading on the updated animal ordinance, and second reading on the updated trash, weeds and debris ordinance; and,

Laid the levy for the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Sharon Kearns, Ricky Kearns and Becky Pearson.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

