Fishing rodeo to return

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network met this week for its regularly scheduled meeting, discussing tentative plans for the annual fishing rodeo.

The fishing rodeo will be held on June 9, free fishing day, at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant. Bree Ramey said there will be five age groups. Greg Fowler, FRN executive director, said fishing poles will be given to winners who catch the most fish, the shortest fish, and the longest fish of each age group. The Mason County Health Department will be providing free hot dogs. The finalization of the plans will be done at the next meeting.

In other business, Ramey reported the recent baby shower hosted by The Baby Pantry and Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) went well with 40 women in attendance. She said The Baby Pantry and PVH are wanting to host another event together in the summer.

Ramey reported on Big Truck Day and said regardless of cancellations of some trucks, the day still went well, a lot of free goodies were given away to those who attended.

Brittni Kaylor, Mason County Prevention Coalition, discussed her involvement at the Youth Expo with her Wahama SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) students and said the children who visited their booth enjoyed experiencing the intoxication glasses.

Kaylor said her SADD students will soon be sending out public service announces via the school system regarding a message about prom to parents.

The FRN members also discussed the Candidate Forum and Teen Institute (T.I.). Fowler reported the counselor at Ashton Elementary School said a student of hers was deeply moved and attending T.I. gave him courage to take action on a situation in his life.

Rita Darst, manager at the Prestera Center, discussed the idea of having a dance rodeo event in October. Also, she has started planning her back-to-school extravaganza which will be a three day event. Darst said she is currently seeking a Christian magician.

John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter reported the shelter received $1000 from the Mason County Community Cantata.

The Techniquest event was discussed which will be held Friday, May 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Ramey reported most cases for teen court involved smoking incidents from junior high aged children.

Also, Ramey said two positions have opened up in Career Advantage at WorkForce West Virginia, a secretarial position and a medical records position. These positions are for individuals between the ages 18-24 to apply.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 15 at the court house annex.

FRN members are preparing for the annual fishing rodeo which takes place at Krodel Park. Pictured is a scene from a past fishing rodeo. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_6.14-PPR-Fishing-1.jpg FRN members are preparing for the annual fishing rodeo which takes place at Krodel Park. Pictured is a scene from a past fishing rodeo.

Event set for June 9

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.