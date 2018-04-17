Drug Take Back Day April 28

MASON COUNTY — Mason County residents will once again be given a convenient means of disposing of unwanted or expired prescription medications, when Drug Take Back Day is held April 28.

According to Brittni Kaylor, coordinator of the Mason County Prevention Coalition, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two local locations – the New Haven Fire Station and the parking lot next to the courthouse annex in Point Pleasant.

The county drug take back day is a part of the national event, hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). According to the DEA website, studies show the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Residents can take their unwanted or expired prescription pills to one of the locations, where they will be dropped into a large container. No information is gathered from those taking advantage of the program. Identities remain anonymous.

“I hope members of the county will utilize this service, as it keeps the youth safer, and it’s a more effective way of keeping medications out of the hands of the wrong person,” Kaylor stated. “It’s also a more environmentally friendly way of disposal.”

Kaylor continued that the service is free and local, so it’s a good time for people to take the time to clean out their medicine cabinets.

Following the drug take back day, local law enforcement officials will take the medications collected to a secure spot to be picked up and disposed of by the DEA.

The most recent drug take back day was held in October 2017 and saw 912,305 pounds of prescription drugs collected and destroyed nationally. There were 5,321 collection sites, and a total of 4,274 law enforcement agencies involved.

Anyone unable to take their medications to the drug take back event can also dispose of them at the permanent drop box, located at the Mason County Courthouse. The drop box is available during normal courthouse business hours, and is regularly emptied by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

Members of the Mason County Prevention Coalition, Paula Gregory, Woody Moore and Rita Darst, volunteered at the Point Pleasant location for the 2017 Mason County Drug Take Back Day, along with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers and Cpl. Ronnie Spencer of the sheriff’s department. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_5.2-PPR-Drug-2.jpg Members of the Mason County Prevention Coalition, Paula Gregory, Woody Moore and Rita Darst, volunteered at the Point Pleasant location for the 2017 Mason County Drug Take Back Day, along with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers and Cpl. Ronnie Spencer of the sheriff’s department.

