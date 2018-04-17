A student gives back

ASHTON — A senior at Hannan High School is currently in the running to receive national recognition as a Presidential Scholar.

Emilee Wallace shared she has won the county level and made the top 20 in the state level to qualify for the national level of the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Wallace said she will know by this month or next if she is one of the 161 high school students to be named as Presidential Scholars. The Presidential Scholars are invited to Washington D.C. for a ceremony and receive a presidential medallion.

According to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established by executive order of the President, to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

Wallace not only excels in her academic studies, but excels as a volunteer at her school and within her community.

Wallace stated, “God has given me plenty, so I want to be the one to distribute it out to the rest…I want to see that God’s proud of me for what I’m doing in this community…you’re doing this to my children, you’re making them feel like they’re somebody and a lot of times people around here can be a little harsh and can be a little rough, their family can be a little hard on them and I want them to know that there is somebody who loves them and I want to be able to show God’s light to them.”

At Hannan, she is a peer and academic mentor who helps students having troubles in core subjects. She is also a member of student council and this year participated in the Spread the Love project where a care package including a loaf of bread, jar of peanut butter, and a jar of jelly was sent home to Hannan students over Christmas break. Also, this year a clothing pantry, Wildcat Wardrobe, was created for students, their families, and the community. Wildcat Wardrobe is open during lunch on school days for the students and once a week after school for members of the community. Wallace shared she helps with hanging the clothing, folding the clothing, and helping individuals pick out items.

“I’m a firm believer that you’re put in a place for a purpose and I just feel like this is my purpose in life, to give…it’s an overwhelming joy whenever you see a little kid pick up a little dress or something and their smile comes on their face and their eyes brighten up, it’s just an overwhelming joy just to see them love something so much,” said Wallace.

Wallace’s volunteer services stretch out to the community as well. At local churches, Wallace has helped with Bible school programs. She shared when she attended College Hill Church in Point Pleasant she was a member of the dance team which aided a woman’s understanding and enjoyment of worship as she could barely hear and the dances were an interpretation for her. Wallace is currently a member of Pleasant View Church in Gallipolis Ferry and shared once a month during spring, summer, and fall months she helps with roadside clean up.

Since the summer of 2014 Wallace has been a Junior Volunteer in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital. She shared she became interested in volunteering after suffering a knee injury in 2013.

“I wanted to give back to the people and help the people and get a first hand look at it because I realize I truly love what physical therapists do and how they get to witness miracles in every day life,” said Wallace.

Wallace said she will be attending Marshall in the fall and will be majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Pre-Physical Therapy Biomechanics, minoring in Communication Disorders. She shared her long-term goal is to become a doctor of physical therapy.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext.1634

