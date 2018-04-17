Participants wanted for ‘Techniquest’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) is planning a Techniquest for Mason County students and the community.

The event will be held on Friday, May 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in celebration of Remake Learning Days. Lunch will be provided to guests of the event. The event is open to the public and 10 students from fifth, sixth, tenth, eleventh, and twelfth grades from Mason County schools will be selected to attend. The event is being held to promote and showcase science-based jobs that can be obtained within the area.

Members of the FRN would like to extend an invitation to local organizations to participate. The goal of the day is to have those in attendance learn about science innovations and careers in West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio valley region as well as learn about training programs in Mason County for those careers. Each participating organization is asked to bring a hands-on S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) activity and is encouraged to bring handouts and giveaways.

The FRN has a few presenters confirmed The Science Public Outreach Team (SPOT) will be helping participants design and build the Green Bank Telescope and learn about the invisible universe; United Way will be doing a robotics activity; Adult Education will be doing drone demonstrations and other activities; Robert C. Byrd will doing a 3-D printing activity; Career Advantage will be doing a fracking activity with jello and also presenting information on in-demand S.T.E.M careers.

For anyone wanting more information on the event or for anyone wanting to participate in the event contact the FRN at frnofmasoncounty@hotmail.com or contact FRN representatives Bree Ramey (740) 339-0044, Greg Fowler (304) 593-0072.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

