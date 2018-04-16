Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for its regular meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Dale Shobe, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Greg Fowler, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

Volunteers from Ashton Elementary, Beale Elementary, and New Haven Elementary for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

Out of state travel for Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High Football Team to travel to Harrisburg, Va. to attend a Football Clinic, from June 20-21, 2018. Point Pleasant Jr/Sr Football Boosters will be the funding source.

Out of state travel for Beverly Glaze, child nutrition director, to travel to Baltimore, Md., May 21-26, to attend a staff development. USDA FNS will be the funding source.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and ResCare/Braley & Thompson to acquire a grant to act as a local coordinating agency for West Virginia Safe At Home Phase West Virginia Wraparound Program, to provide services for students in Mason County Schools, retroactive to March 26, self-renewing annually, unless agreement is terminated by either party. There will be no cost to the Board.

The Board chose three 2018-19 school calendars to be approved for staff to vote on.

Family Medical Leave for Rosanna Anthony, teacher, New Haven Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Richard Johnson, technology support specialist, central office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Charla Martin, counselor, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Bridget White, teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Jordan Decker, substitute teacher, effective March 28, 2018.

The transfer of Carrie Hood, kindergarten teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to second grade teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, Job #213-508-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Anna Bledsoe, substitute teacher, Job #001-041-P, effective 2017-18 school year.

The contracts of the following Professional Employees be terminated in accordance with West Virginia Code 18A-2-2, due to Reduction in Force, effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year: Due to being displaced by a more senior employee – Rachael Bowman (Roosevelt Elementary), Molly Lark (New Haven Elementary), Courtney Scott (Ashton Elementary), Randi Watson (Beale Elementary).

The placement of the following Professional Employees on Transfer and Subsequent Assignment at the end of the 2017-18 school year: Due to lack of need, Jocelyn Casto (Leon Elementary), Samantha Faber (Leon Elementary), Carrie Hood (Roosevelt Elementary), Melanie Keefer (Roosevelt Elementary), and due to being displaced by a more senior employee, Wendy Wade (Leon Elementary).

Family Medical Leave for Brenda Browning, cook, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Beth Gay, cook, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

Family Medical Leave for Candy Robinson, pre-k aide, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

The resignation of Madora McCarty, cook, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective March 23, due to retirement.

The resignation of Joshua McCoy, substitute custodian, effective April 1, 2018.

The following Service Employee contracts be terminated in accordance with West Virginia Code 18A-2-2, due to Reduction in Force, effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year: Cheryl Lyons and Diane Scarberry.

The following Service Personnel Probationary Contracts for the 2018-19 school year: Diana Arnold, Brandi Fisher, Lisa Higginbotham, Stephen Holley, Mayme Meadows, Joseph Nott, Ralph Ohlinger, Charles Perry, Jeanne Teichman, Daniel Settle, Andy Tucker, Betsy Wood, Pam Russell, Nicole Blessing, Jessica Higginbotham, Ladonna Hart, Kourtney Long, Karrie Peck, Brandon McNeal, Anita Anderson, Misty Rollins, Vicky Caudill, Lottie Estep, Angela Eddy, Jeremy Huffman, Georgia Hart, Samual Saunders, Sobina McCoy, Jodi Craft, Anna Stover, Amy Miller, Laura Beattie Hall, Lurinda Gardner, Sarah Lamm, Maggie Cade, and Amy Hively.

The following Service Personnel Continuing Contracts for the 2018-19 school year: Leah Chapman, Kellie Cottrill, James Denny, Linda Edmonds, Annette Hanson, Danetta Hatfield, Stephanie Hatfield, Mark Hill, Virginia Hughes, Marianne Parsons, Kenny Reynolds, Josh Selman, Lawanna Smithson, Ron Thomas, Justin Wray, and Amanda Stanley.

The resignation of Dave Barr, head football coach, Wahama Junior/Senior High, effective April 3.

The resignation of Tom Cullen, assistant football coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective March 26.

The resignation of David Jordan, girls varsity assistant basketball coach, Hannan Junior/Senior High, effective April 2.

The resignation of Amy Pinkerton, head volleyball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, effective March 28.

The resignation of Wayne Richardson, boys varsity baseball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective March 24.

The employment of Kevin Hughes, head junior high baseball coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, Job #501-014-S, effective for the 2017-18 school year.

Terminate the following Extra Curricular Employees Contracts, according to West Virginia Code 18A-2-2, due to Reduction in Force, effective at the end of the 2017-18 school year: Due to Reconfiguration of Program/Uncertainty of Funding: Lisa Bryant, wellness coach; Carrie Burns, wellness coach; Christana Long, wellness coach; Samantha Knapp, wellness coach; Kellie Thomas, wellness coach.

The list of vehicles to be sold at the FFA Auction to be held at the Mason Count Career Center, April 28. All vehicles are to be sold as is.

The purchase of a 2009 Peterbilt 335 wrecker from Matheny Motors at the cost of $82,338.40. Excess Levy will be the funding source.

The final change order (reduction) of $263,539, from Wendel Energy Services.

Final payment to Wendel Energy Services, in the amount of $25,426.01. Funding source will come from the remainder of the project proceeds.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements: Check numbers 99905 through 100077. Purchase Card check numbers 2266 through 2292. Total amount: $929,109.44.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 24, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office.