Second annual Wahama Band Bash to return

MASON — Plans are being finalized for the second annual Wahama Band Bash, set for April 28, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the high school.

The bash will feature entertainment, games, a car cruise-in, cornhole tournament, vendors and more. For a $20 donation, residents will have the opportunity to win a prize that will be drawn every 15 minutes, including a grand prize of $5,000 cash. Those purchasing tickets do not have to be present to win.

According to Rebecca Weaver, a booster and one of the bash organizers, the inaugural bash was the band’s largest fundraiser last year. She added the band is entirely supported by the boosters, with funds going to pay for things such as band camp, music, competitions, uniforms, and transportation getting members to events like ratings and honor band.

“It’s a pretty hefty expense to run a high school band,” Weaver said. “Fundraisers help the boosters keep the cost for members at a minimum.”

While the band had earlier planned a trip to Disney World, Weaver said that was put on hold after boosters saw the condition of many of the musical instruments.

“A lot of them are many years old,” Weaver stated. “Some are held together with duct tape. So we refocused our priorities and have put trip plans on hold. We are working on replacing instruments and hope to work on new uniforms. Keeping the band on the field with necessary equipment is our focus.”

A sack race for the kids will kick off the games and entertainment at the bash at 11:30 a.m. The Riverside Cloggers will perform at noon, followed by an egg and spoon carry game at 12:30 p.m. The Wahama Jazz Band will perform at 1 p.m.

The fun will continue at 1:30 p.m. with a kids balloon race, followed with a performance by musicians Robin Kessinger and Jackson Hall at 2 p.m. A three-legged race will be held at 2:30 p.m., and a kids dash for cash at 3:30 p.m.

The New Haven Road Angels car club will hold a cruise-in on school grounds, as long as the weather permits. Among the vendors expected to attend with their wares are Rodan & Fields, Tupperware, Plexus, Clever Container, Tastefully Simple, Plunder, and more.

Prizes will begin being drawn at 11:15 a.m., and will continue every 15 minutes until the grand prize drawing at 4 p.m. All prize winning tickets will be re-entered for the grand prize. Among other items to be given away are 55-inch big screen televisions, a Chromebook, home security system, $500 gun gift certificates, 40-inch smart tv, and additional cash prizes.

Concessions will also be sold throughout the day.

Weaver said the boosters are extremely appreciative of the community’s involvement and support in making the event a success. Advance tickets are being sold at Farmers Bank, Hogg & Zuspan, Fast 4 U, Health Aid Pharmacy, Dr. Kayanna Sayre, DDS, Main Street Furniture and Flooring, and from all band members and parents.

The Wahama White Falcon Band is pictured prior to the Hurricane Band Festival last fall, where members won several awards, including being tied for runner-up to grand champion in the small band division. The band held a victory march through New Haven and Mason afterward.

Focus on repairing instruments

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

