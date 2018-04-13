Students learn how to be a hero: ‘Batman’ visits Point Intermediate School

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia Batman visited Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) Friday morning to teach the children how to overcome tough situations and to give their peer, an everyday hero, a ride in his Batmobile/Hopemobile.

All of Lewis Bryant’s classmates sat quietly for his arrival, upon his entrance into the auditorium the entire student body and staff applauded.

“Lewis has been going through some tough things,” said West Virginia Batman, “and I hear that you all have been really, really good at supporting him.”

West Virginia Batman, John Buckland, explained to the students and staff how tough situations make individuals grow stronger by utilizing that pain and turning it into a positive force to help others around them.

Buckland stated, “I want to talk with you in a way, so that everyone can take away what Lewis is teaching us and apply it to your life…in life, we will go through tough times, not everyone is sick, but people go through other types of tough situations…there are four things that we have to do in order to overcome tough things.”

The first step is to never give up. Buckland explained life will not always be easy and life will not always be fair; however, no matter how tough life gets, never give up.

“The people that go through the toughest things in life are the ones that can do the greatest things…get up everyday, pushing forward, pushing through the tough times, and great things await for you,” said Buckland.

He explained how at times when individuals may be struggling in their own pain, they will not remember the second step, which is to always do the right thing.

“We cannot use our tough situation as an excuse or a reason to do wrong things…always doing the right thing means you’ve got to wake up everyday and keep yourself on track,” said Buckland.

He told the students they need to be good at listening, follow instructions, and be surrounded by good people, good friends. Buckland told the students what he admires about Bryant is no matter what type of bad day he may be having, he still makes the best of it and everyone can learn from him.

Going into the third step which is helping other people.

“The cool thing about kids like Lewis, who are going through tough things, is he reaches other people going through tough things, that’s the key…the reason we go through tough stuff, is so that we can rise above it and give hope to other people,” said Buckland, “if we don’t learn to do that, we have suffered for nothing.”

Buckland told the students they need to wake up everyday and ask themselves who are they going to help today, who are they going to help inspire. He said they need to make every kid around them feel special and if they do this, all the bad situations in school will end.

Leading into the fourth step, which is to never be a bully.

Buckland explained to the students heroes do not need hair and he stripped away his West Virginia Batman shroud showing his shaved head which matches Bryant.

“He is learning to rock his bald head because he’s learning that does not make him who he is, who he is inside is what makes him beautiful,” said Buckland.

He then presented Bryant with his own batarang to keep with him through his tough situations in life.

Following, the entire student body and staff, along with other #TeamLewie supporters filled the sidewalk around PPIS to watch Byrant take a ride around his school with Buckland in the Batmobile/Hopemobile.

