National VFW Commander to visit area

MASON — National Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander-in-Chief Keith E. Harman will be visiting the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 in Mason on Tuesday.

Harman will arrive at the post, located at 415 Adamsville Road, at approximately 9 a.m. One of Harman’s key projects as commander is mental health awareness, and he is expected to be talking on that subject, as well as others.

Harman was elected commander-in-chief in 2017 at the national convention. Serving in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969, he served in Vietnam as a crew chief and door gunner on UH-1 Huey helicopters. His decorations include the Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citations, and the Aircraft Crewmember Badge.

Harman joined the V.F.W. in 1983 at Post 3035 in Delphos, Ohio, where he is a Gold Legacy Life member. He has served in elected and appointed positions at the post, district, and department levels. In 2004, he was elected commander of the V.F.W. Department of Ohio, where he achieved All-American status. Nationally, he has served on the Council of Administration, was Chairman of the National Veterans Service Committee, as well as others.

He is a life member of the V.F.W. National Home, Military Order of the Cootie, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, and a member of the American Legion and Alpha Troop Alumni Association. He is retired with 22 years of service as a county veterans’ service officer.

Harman and his wife, Mary Lou, reside in Delphos, Ohio, and have two children and five grandchildren.

Stewart-Johnson Post Commander Ray Varian said all veterans are invited to attend the event, and breakfast will be served.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

