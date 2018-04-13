Bringing the great outdoors to students

POINT PLEASANT — Outdoor activities can come in many forms from fishing and bird watching, to planting flower gardens and even reading, as students learned at this year’s Outdoor Youth Expo.

The expo was held Wednesday and Thursday at the National Guard Armory near Point Pleasant, and is sponsored by Pleasant Valley Hospital. The purpose of the expo is to promote awareness of positive, safe, and drug-free activities for students, families, and communities.

Fourth, fifth and sixth grade students from Mason County Schools were transported to the expo as a part of their school day. They were treated to presentations, exhibits, and activities. Hundreds of prizes were given away to those attending, including bicycles, fishing poles, camping gear and more.

The Three Rivers Avian Center of Brooks, WV presented “Birds of Prey.” The students were given the opportunity to see hawks, eagles, falcons and owls, while learning about each.

The center takes in around 250 birds per year, from hummingbirds to eagles. Many have been injured or attempted to be kept as pets, and are non-releasable. The children were also taught ways they can help wild birds avoid the problems they face.

School psychologists Lauren Ott and Debra Eddy presented “Bullying 101,” an anti-bullying campaign in which the children learned the “Big 3.” If a situation includes the Big 3, then it is truly bullying. They are: 1.) intentionally trying to harm someone, either physically or emotionally; 2.) presenting an imbalance of power, as in, “I’m bigger than you,” or “I’m stronger than you,”; and, 3.) doing these things repeatedly.

Ott and Eddy also told the students what they can do if they are being bullied or see someone being bullied. The children can speak up, reach out, and be a friend.

Many businesses and organizations come together each year to participate in the expo. Superintendent of Schools Jack Cullen said all should be recognized for their dedication and commitment to the event. He noted sponsor Pleasant Valley Hospital, as well as longtime exhibitors Ohio Valley Bank and Thomas Do-It Center. Both provided activities for the students, as well as prizes. Many others do the same, as well, he added.

Randy Searls served as emcee of the event, which was dedicated this year to the memory of George Shell, an expo committee member who passed away in January.

A young boy learns the life stages of the monarch butterfly at the Outdoor Youth Expo. Pleasant Valley Hospital provided the items for students to make their own first aid kits at the Outdoor Youth Expo. Dozens of bicycles were given away during the Outdoor Youth Expo. Pictured are the winners from the session on Wednesday morning including, from left, Jaden Bridges, Dylan Duff, Savannah Bush, Aden Young, Mylie Young, Kailey Day, and Emma Northup. Members of Andrea's Army, a group that promotes drug-free and alcohol-free activities in memory of Andrea Bailes, is pictured painting faces at the Outdoor Youth Expo. New Haven Elementary fifth grade teacher Charlie Tyree is shown being a good sport at the Outdoor Youth Expo, as Rodney Wallbrown demonstrates that a hula hoop being given away works properly. Prizes galore are given away during the Outdoor Youth Expo. Pictured is Mason County Superintendent of Schools Jack Cullen as he holds up fishing poles to be distributed to lucky winners, as Expo committee member Rodney Wallbrown looks on. Bicycles, balls, camping equipment and more were given away at the event. Students Kate Reynolds, left, and Phoebe Richardson, center, are pictured as they pet one of the miniature horses from Amey Carr's Safe Harbor Farms at the Outdoor Youth Expo. "A bird in hand is worth two in the bush," as the old saying goes, but students attending the Outdoor Youth Expo got the chance to see many exotic birds at one of the exhibits. The annual Outdoor Youth Expo, sponsored by Pleasant Valley Hospital, began Wednesday at the National Guard Armory near Point Pleasant, and continues today. All fourth, fifth and sixth grade students in Mason County Schools were transported to the event by bus as a part of their school day. Pictured is Owen Edwards, a student at New Haven Elementary School, as he holds a snake at one of the many exhibits. Free games and books were given to each child attending the Outdoor Youth Expo by the Mason County Schools curriculum department. The exhibit taught the children that reading can be done anywhere, even outside.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

