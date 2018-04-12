Write in deadline approaching for election

NEW HAVEN — The deadline is quickly approaching for anyone wishing to file as a write-in candidate in the New Haven municipal election.

Tuesday marks the deadline for write-ins for the election, which is set for June 5. New officials will take office July 1 for a two-year term.

Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot for mayor include incumbent Jerry Spradling, who is serving his first term in office, and Greg Kaylor, an employee with the town. Incumbent Recorder Roberta Hysell is the lone candidate seeking that position.

A total of 13 candidates are vying for one of five council spots, including incumbents Matthew Shell, Grant Hysell, George Gibbs, and James Elias. The remaining incumbent councilman, Matt Gregg, is not seeking reelection. Other council candidates are Bruce Adams, Steve Carpenter, Paul Freeman, Roy Dale Grimm, Phyllis Hoffman, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., Jessica Rickard, Clyde Thomas Weaver, and Erin Young.

Names of write-in candidates will not appear on the municipal ballot. Voters must write their names onto the ballot for the vote to count. Potential write-ins can register for office at the town hall until the close of the day on Tuesday.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

