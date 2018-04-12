An artful gathering

POINT PLEASANT — For a couple of months now, individuals from around Point Pleasant have been meeting up once a week to work their painting chops, together.

Larry Bragg, Gallery at 409 board of directors president, shared every Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. until roughly 9 p.m., individuals from around Point Pleasant meet at the gallery on Main Street to paint in one another’s company.

Bragg explained since the group has been gathering, on some evenings they average 12-15 people in attendance. He said those who attend bring their own painting supplies and paint whatever they feel inspired to create that evening.

Bragg said the group was started by a few locals talking about painting together sometime, and so joined together to give each other advice and to provide constructive criticism to one another about their artwork.

Some of the artists are not everyday painters and regularly practice a different art form, but come out to get painting practice. Bragg added individuals who are interested in learning to paint are prone to come by at times.

Kelsi Boyd, co-owner Counterpoint Cooperative, commented, “Some people just come to hang out, have conversation and just to watch…it’s a good stress reliever.”

Bragg explained anyone can join in on the evening activities and may bring snacks and drinks along with them.

“We have fun…it’s a real good all around class and it’s really surprising, we’ve had people from Huntington and everywhere else who can’t get over the amount of art that’s in Point Pleasant…we’re just the scratch of surface here with 12 to 15 people,” said Bragg.

He commented he has hope one day enough artists will be generated from around Point Pleasant to do an art walk.

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m. area locals meet at Gallery at 409 to paint together.

Promoting community and painting

By Erin Perkins

