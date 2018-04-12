Renovations set for shelter at park in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — With the decision to keep the municipal swimming pool open behind them, members of the New Haven Town Council turned their thoughts to additional spring and recreational projects during their most recent meeting.

Mayor Jerry Spradling said the decision to keep the pool open came following several generous donations. He cited Jamie Roush of RK Innovations, LLC, who is donating chlorine for the season, and the St. Paul Lutheran Church, which donated $1,500.

“And, the donations are still coming in,” the mayor added.

Councilman Matt Shell said town workers dug up the sink hole near the pool and filled it with gravel. Once settled, concrete will be poured in the area.

Recorder Roberta Hysell told the council the posts, backboards and hoops for the town’s new basketball court are expected soon. Funds for the project have been raised over the past few years.

The court is located next to the swimming pool in an area that was once a tennis court. Hysell said employees of AEP will be setting the posts for the backboards. Council also briefly discussed the possibility of naming the court in honor or memory of someone.

Sheila Roush of the Nehaclima Garden Club attended the meeting to describe a project slated for the town park. The garden club, town, and New Haven Road Angels car club, with monetary help from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation, will be renovating the shelters.

Roush said workers will gather Saturday morning to paint the shelters and put new metal roofs on them. Volunteers are welcome to assist with the project.

Spring clean-up was also discussed at the meeting. It was decided to hold the clean-up for two days the week following the community yard sale, and then an additional two days two weeks after the yard sale. More information will be released closer to the date in May.

In other action, the council:

Issued a building permit to Gordon Parker for a garage, as well as a metal roof for his home;

Agreed to keep funding for the New Haven Library at $7,850 for the upcoming fiscal year;

Approved the second reading of the bond ordinance for the upcoming water project;

Agreed to purchase LED cautionary lights for town vehicles at a cost of $280;

Discussed cameras at the wastewater plant that are malfunctioning;

Heard from Recorder Hysell that the 2018/2019 fiscal year municipal budget is completed in the amount of $507,663; and,

Set a special meeting for April 17, 5 p.m., for the purpose of laying the levy.

Attending were Mayor Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Shell, Grant Hysell and Jim Elias.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

