Batmobile of hope: ‘Batman’ to visit local student fighting cancer

POINT PLEASANT — Heroes-4-Higher (H4H) West Virginia Batman will be visiting a local elementary school to see a young warrior battling cancer.

Lewis Bryant Jr., Point Pleasant Intermediate School (PPIS) third grader, is currently battling stage four metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which he was diagnosed with early last month.

Bryant’s Mother, Tabitha Halley, shared a gentleman she knows from work, Travis Keefer, reached out to John Buckland, H4H West Virginia Batman, and informed him of Bryant’s condition.

Buckland, founder of Heroes-4-Higher, contacted Halley to give Bryant a special sort of support.

This Friday, April 13 Bryant will have a hope injection ride inside of the Hopemobile/Batmobile, a real batarang in front of all of his classmates outside of PPIS.

PPIS Principal Stacy Walton shared that Buckland will be first presenting an inspirational message to the student body at 9 a.m. prior to Bryant’s ride in the batmobile at 10 a.m.

Walton said if members of the community would wish to show their support for Bryant during his ride, they can line up alongside the sidewalk outside of the school at 10 a.m. She commented Bryant seeing people waving to him and showing their support would be great for him.

“The outpouring of love has been astounding,” said Walton, “students have been so supportive.”

She said many students, on their own accord, wear their #TeamLewie Batman shirts regularly and have #TeamLewie stickers on their lockers. Walton shared students have also been making Bryant get well cards.

The support being shown for Bryant has reached throughout the state. Walton commented individuals from around West Virginia have been sending donations and well wishes for Bryant to the school.

The mission of H4H is to inspire children to, “be the hero.” The organization does this by putting together high quality costumes with a message to make a powerful and authentic impact on children it serves.

Buckland states on the H4H website, “If we empower and shape the lives of our children, then we can make a better community and a better world for generations to come. With the support of the community, I believe that we can bring special events and moments to our children with a message that inspire them in a lasting way and help all of us achieve a better community all the way around.”

For updates on Bryant and upcoming fundraisers follow the Facebook page, Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie.

Lewis Bryant sporting his bat wear while showing what he received in a care package. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0330.TeamLewie.jpg Lewis Bryant sporting his bat wear while showing what he received in a care package. Courtesy

‘Batman’ to visit local student fighting cancer

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

