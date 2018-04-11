‘Breaking Chains’ musical festival set

POINT PLEASANT — New Life Clinic has organized a live musical festival for this summer.

Breaking Chains is set for Sunday, June 24 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Todd Bowen, of New Life Clinic, said the show will open with a performance by Social Club Misfits, followed by the three headliners of the evening Rend Collective, Big Daddy Weave, and Crowder Music.

Bowen commented he wants those who attend the concert to leave with hope and move in the direction of the Lord. He said if one person is led to God, it will all be worth the efforts. Bowen explained he has found in his life that praise bands are a way for people to enjoy pleasant music while also receiving a worthwhile message. He said all of the bands have a unique story to tell in their songs. Bowen added Pastors will also be speaking in between the musical acts at the event.

Bowen said the event is for people of all ages to learn and become aware of the facts about combating addiction. He commented individuals can sometimes have a clouded perception of addiction.

Breaking Chains will be the first live musical festival New Life Clinic has held, said Bowen. He commented if the event is a success this year, he would like to continue and grow the event in future years.

Bowen shared ticket prices vary for event, but general admission for the event is $10. Over 800 tickets have already been sold within the first four days of the tickets being on sale. Bowen said tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://www.ticketfly.com/ purchase/event/1678539. He added that he partnered with Transparent Productions to help organize the event.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-7.jpg

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.