A living national emblem

A bald eagle was one of the many birds displayed during a presentation by the Three Rivers Avian Center at the Outdoor Youth Expo Wednesday which continues today. The purpose of the expo is to promote awareness of positive, safe, and drug-free activities for students, families, and communities. More on the expo in a special feature story this Saturday.
