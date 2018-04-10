PPJ/SHS dinner theater returns

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School (PPJ/SHS) Choir’s fourth annual dinner theater is set to return this weekend.

The theme for the show this year is, “Dance the Night Away.” Performances will be held at Wedge Auditorium at PPJ/SHS this Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tickets for dinner and show are $12 and tickets for the show only are $7.

Choir Director Crystal Hendricks said tickets can no longer be pre-purchased, so tickets will have to be purchased at the door. Hendricks added there will be limited availability on dinner tickets at the door.

Hendricks said the show will feature approximately 235 students, along with a live pit band and special lighting showcasing the performers.

She shared the students will be performing a number of song and dance routines ranging from current hits on the radio to the oldies.

A few of the big numbers of the evening, said Hendricks, will be a Chicago medley which will feature horn players in the pit band and a Styx medley which will end with the song Renegade featuring four of the male vocalists.

Though this may be the fourth annual dinner theater hosted by the current incarnation of the school’s choir, Hendricks said the tradition goes back to one started in 1984 by long-time PPHS Band and Choir Director Gary Stewart, when he organized a dinner theater with his choir at that time.

Crystal Hendricks conducting the PPJ/SHS choir during a holiday performance earlier this year. The choir returns this weekend for its annual dinner theater production. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_Choir.0411.jpg Crystal Hendricks conducting the PPJ/SHS choir during a holiday performance earlier this year. The choir returns this weekend for its annual dinner theater production.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

