Wallace receives national honors for volunteerism

ASHTON — Emilee Wallace, senior at Hannan High School, has been honored for her exemplary volunteer service with a Certificate of Excellence from The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, and with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Presented annually by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards honors young people across America for outstanding volunteer service.

Certificates of Excellence are granted to the top 10 percent of all Prudential Spirit of Community Award applicants in each state and the District of Columbia.

President’s Volunteer Service Awards recognize Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country.

Hannan High School nominated Wallace for national honors in the fall in recognition of her volunteer service.

Wallace has focused her volunteer endeavors into certain areas which have been important milestones in her life. When faced with a knee injury, she realized how important physical therapy was to certain individuals facing injury and adversity. She decided to volunteer her services at Pleasant Valley Hospital as a Junior Volunteer in the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center. She also has volunteered and included her family in a project at Hannan High School, titled the “Wildcat Wardrobe” where she organizes donations from students and members of the community and passes clothing and necessities to those who are less fortunate.

In Wallace’s scholarship essay, she mentions the importance of perseverance and kindness: “Throughout all of my service projects, one lesson has stood out amongst them all: never judge a book by its cover. This lesson has had many definitions over the years and some people may even say that it has been overused but it is truly a phrase we, as a community, need to live by. As I look back into all of my projects, I am unable to choose only one experience that is more significant than the others because each experience brings about a different lesson.”

Dr. Karen Oldham, principal at Hannan, said: “It is an honor to have Emilee receive this award and be part of our Hannan Family. She is truly an outstanding, exemplary young lady. I personally wish her the best in all her endeavors.”

“Prudential is honored to celebrate the contributions of these remarkable young volunteers,” said Prudential Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld. “By shining a spotlight on the difference they’ve made in their communities, we hope others are inspired to volunteer, too.”

“These students have not only improved their communities through their exemplary volunteer service, but also set a fine example for their peers,” said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. “Each of their stories is proof of the impact one young person can have when they decide to make a difference.”

Prudential Spirit of Community Award applications were distributed nationwide last September through middle level and high schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs, and Affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network. These schools and officially designated local organizations nominated Local Honorees, whose applications were advanced for state-level judging. In addition to granting Certificates of Excellence and President’s Volunteer Service Awards, The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected State Honorees and Distinguished Finalists. Volunteer activities were judged on criteria including personal initiative, creativity, effort, impact, and personal growth.

