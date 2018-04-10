Point Pleasant In Bloom ready for growing season

POINT PLEASANT — Members of Point Pleasant in Bloom (PPIB) are going to have busy schedules for April and May.

“Make Point Pleasant Shine,” will be held this Saturday, April 14 from 9 a.m.-noon. Anna Herdman, of PPIB, shared local organizations/groups such as Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops will be working together to pick up trash around the city. Those participating in the clean up should report to Harmon Park Youth Center by 9 a.m. to pick up supplies and instructions for the day. The event is sponsored by the City of Point Pleasant and PPIB. Herdman said PPIB will be providing free refreshments after the clean up for the participants. Also, prizes will be given to the top organizations/groups who clean up the most bags of trash.

The city-wide yard sale in Point Pleasant will be held on Saturday, May 5. Herdman said individuals wishing to participate should contact PPIB’s Facebook page. She said the participating individuals’ addresses will be shared on the Facebook page letting the public know where the yard sales are located. Herdman said on this day, the city will not charge individuals a $5 fee for having a yard sale.

The perennial flower sale will be held Saturday, May 12, beginning at 9 a.m. at the parking lot beside the Mason County Courthouse. The sale will last until the flowers are sold.

Following the perennial flower sale, on Saturday, May 19 members of PPIB, with assistance from the Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, will begin planting flowers throughout the city. Herdman said PPIB’s other events throughout the year help pay for the funds of purchasing the flowers, the cost being approximately $1,200.

PPIB was established several years ago with Herdman explaining, members were formerly of America in Bloom. Herdman added they no longer had to pay a fee to be in the club and could use their earned funds for bettering the city of Point Pleasant.

Herdman explained members of PPIB also help maintain the Point Pleasant welcome sign near Route 62 and the Mason County Tourism and Welcome Center. They also maintain the butterfly garden at Krodel Park each year and try to buy something new for the city each year.

Herdman said from September to March monthly meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at Village Pizza, 6:30 p.m. New members are welcomed and appreciated. Individuals who are interested in joining may contact PPIB’s Facebook page.

