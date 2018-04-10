Return of Ohio Chautauqua

GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio Chautauqua is set to return to the Gallipolis City Park on June 12-16.

The annual event features living historians who portray various characters from history. The theme for the event in “2018: Modern Legends.”

Tuesday through Saturday evenings will feature another scholar presenting another character. Tuesday features Susan Marie Frontczak as Erma Bombeck. Wednesday will present Fred Blanco as Cesar Chavez. Thursday under the big top will be Dr. Sally Ann Drucker portraying Betty Friedan. Friday will have Dr. J. Holmes Armstead as Benjamin O. Davis Jr., and on Saturday Jeremy Meier will portray Robert F. Kennedy.

“The local Chautauqua Committee is pleased to welcome the 2018 troupe to Gallipolis in June. For a record eighth time, the Ohio Humanities will bring Ohio Chautauqua to our beautiful downtown,” said Debbie Saunders. “This event showcases living history at its finest. This year, some of the characters to be portrayed may be lesser known to many. I consider this to be positive, as attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about these possibly lesser-known historical figures.”

Each night will start with live music from a different artist each night at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. The whole event will take place under a big top tent in Gallipolis City Park. During the day there will be program offerings for youth at 10:30 a.m. on various topics by the scholars. Adult programs will be available at 2:30 p.m. as well, featuring sessions from the scholars. The daytime programs will take place at the Bossard Memorial Library

The event is based on a 19th century tradition from Chautauqua Lake, New York and combines educational components with entertaining elements to provide historical lessons from across time and culture.

Visit www.ohiohumanities.org to learn more.

The big top tent is coming back to Gallipolis City Park in June for the Ohio Chautauqua. Pictured is a scene from a previous Chautauqua hosted in Gallipolis. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_DSC_0582-1-1-1.jpg The big top tent is coming back to Gallipolis City Park in June for the Ohio Chautauqua. Pictured is a scene from a previous Chautauqua hosted in Gallipolis. File Photo

Events set for Gallipolis City Park, Bossard

By Morgan McKinniss mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108.