Making a down payment: Krodel Splash Pad is on its way

POINT PLEASANT — A down payment for construction of the Krodel Park Splash Pad has been made and the City of Point Pleasant is within $2,000 of reaching its fundraising goal of $70,000 to “turn on the water”…so to speak.

These updates were given at Monday night’s regular meeting of Point Pleasant City Council.

Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, who has helped steer the project, said she believed that remaining $2,000 could be raised with the final sale of commemorative bricks. She said, unlike the fence pickets for the fence at the Krodel Park Playground, the bricks for the splash pad will need to be constructed into a wall and all at once. This means there will be no extension on the sale of bricks and the final day to purchase one will be May 31. The cost on the 4×8-inch brick is $75 to help Point Pleasant build that wall. Forms can be picked up at the city building.

It was also reported volunteers who stood in front of the city building on Saturday collected $902 in donations for the splash pad and later that same night, $1,136 was collected in food sales with the help of Trippy’s, Tuscany and El Toril, all of Gallipolis, Ohio, and local volunteers. The recent bingo night raised $6,012 for the cause.

Shepard said she’d submitted a check for $30,826, which is half the cost of the construction of the splash pad, last Friday to a company in Maryland. The splash pad committee has had a goal of raising $70,000 which included the preliminary work on the structure, including design. The city will be doing some of the work, including placing water lines. Construction start times and duration are not yet known.

“We’re there and we are moving forward,” City Clerk Amber Tatterson, who has also worked on the playground and splash pad committees, said.

Council members, as well as Mayor Brian Billings, all commented on how the vast majority of funds raised for this project came from community donations, and all commended those in the community who supported it.

In other news:

The City-Wide Yard Sale, which is under the direction of Point Pleasant In Bloom, will be May 5 and on that day, council voted to waive the $5 yard sale permit fee. Contact Point Pleasant In Bloom on its Facebook page for more information on the sale or to get on the official sale map.

Mayor’s Night Out will return with the first free concert on June 8. The series ends Aug. 31 which is also the first evening of Tribute to the River. More on the concert series once performers are booked. The free concerts take place at 8 p.m., Fridays at Riverfront Park during the summer.

More on this week’s meeting in an upcoming edition.

Members of Point Pleasant City Council were updated on the splash pad project at Monday’s regular meeting. Pictured is an artistic rendering of the splash pad which will be placed at Krodel Park. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.10-Rendering.jpg Members of Point Pleasant City Council were updated on the splash pad project at Monday’s regular meeting. Pictured is an artistic rendering of the splash pad which will be placed at Krodel Park. Courtesy

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

