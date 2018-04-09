Point man killed in helicopter crash

SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) — An official says a helicopter carrying workers stringing power lines for a new transmission project crashed in northwestern Pennsylvania, killing two contractors and injuring the pilot on Sunday. One of the contractors was a native of Point Pleasant, according to a family spokesperson.

Shane Filkins, 23, was one of the people killed in the crash, according to the spokesperson. Filkins was reportedly a Journeyman Lineman for IBEW 317.

A spokesman for Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy says the contractors were doing work on behalf of the power company but were not their employees. FirstEnergy is building a new, 15-mile project in McKean County, Pa.

Doug Colafella says the two contractors worked for Akron-based J.W. Didado Electric. The pilot, whose condition has not been released, was working for High Line Helicopters.

State police say the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. Sunday near Smethport, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Point Pleasant Register contributed to this Associated Press report.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-5.jpg