Bragg art exhibit on display in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — A local artist’s work is on exhibit in Parkersburg.

The Larry Bragg Art Exhibit may be viewed at WesBanco Bank, 415 Market Street, Parkersburg during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larry Bragg has been painting in oil and acrylic for approximately 50 years and is the owner of Main Street Art in Point Pleasant. As a life-long resident of Point Pleasant, many of his exhibitions were concentrated in that area. He has exhibited at the Art Emporium in Charleston; Meigs County Art Exhibit; French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio; Gallery 409 in Point Pleasant; Parkersburg Art Center and West Virginia Executive Art Exhibit. Bragg studied art at Main Street Artistry with Jan Stapleton; Master Artist Sue Ann Langert from San Francisco, Calif.; and Master Artist Laura Robb from Taos, New Mexico.

“My painting is to enjoy and the bright color is a way to express the best in life as well as make people feel good about ourselves. If a painting can make you feel good, then the artist did his job well. So, I hope I did my art well enough for people to enjoy,” said Bragg.

He received the Buyers Award at the French Art Colony; First Place, Best of Show and People’s Choice Awards at Meigs County Art Shows; and Battle Days Art Show Award in Point Pleasant.

“I paint to try to bring beauty in the world and make a feeling of peace and good. I find that color brings a feeling of happiness,” noted Bragg.

Submitted by Jonelle Crooks-Merritt on behalf of WesBanco.

Local artist Larry Bragg. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.10-Bragg.jpg Local artist Larry Bragg. Courtesy