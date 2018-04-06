Mason County Tourism alive and well

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County has plenty to offer this year when it comes to tourism with the official calendar of events by the Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau being recently released.

The complete listing of tourism events from May through December is as follows:

MAY

May 5 – May 6 – Antique Gas Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, exhibits of a working saw mill, displays of small engines, and antique tractors, over 30 historic buildings and numerous other exhibits. Antique & Farm Tractor Pull, 1 pm; Sunday, May 6, church Services, 9 am; Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Museum Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all day. Camping is available. Admission is free.

May 11 – Shanty Boat Night (Point Pleasant First Church of God Ministry Center). The evening will begin with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. The event will also provide guests with entertainment and door prizes.

May 19 – May 20 – Siege of Fort Randolph (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., demonstrations will be done about frontier life skills in the Fort and nearby Indian Village. The gift shop will be open. Friday, May 18, school tours, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m.; Saturday, May 19, demonstrations 9 a.m. – noon, trade blanket shopping, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., flag raising ceremony, 10 a.m., magistrate court, 12:30 p.m., “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk,” outdoor drama, 2 p.m., running of the gauntlet at the Indian Village, 3 p.m., auction, 4 p.m., gates close at 5 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, gates open at 9 a.m., church services, 10 a.m., gates close at 2 p.m.

May 26 – AMVETS Memorial Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 1 p.m., line up at 12:30 at 1100 Main Street.

JUNE

June 2 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m. Admission is Free. June 2 – 28th Annual Bend Area C.A.R.E./Budweiser Catfish Tournament (Mason Park and Levy), tournament hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

June 9 – Ladies Tea (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 9 – Second Annual Bikes & BBQ, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., (downtown Point Pleasant at Gunn Park), includes bike tour of Mason County.

June 28 – June 30 – 27th Annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta (Main Street Point Pleasant), annual festival features Nashville entertainment, river events, parade, pageants, and more. Admission is free. June 30 – Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 11 a.m., line up at 10 a.m. at 1100 Main Street.

June 29 – July 1 – Liberty Days (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park).

JULY

July 4 – New Haven/Mason July 4th Parade (New Haven and Mason), 11 a.m., line up at Community Center in New Haven.

July 7 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m., Country Store and Kitchen will be open. Admission is Free.

July 13 – Docking of the American Queen (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park). The American Queen will dock at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park.

July 21 – Main Street Car Show (Main Street Point Pleasant).

July 27 – July 28 – Fourth Annual Peckfest (Kanawha River Campground), the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Camping available. Friday, Steve Moakler, 7:30 p.m. and Travis Tritt, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday, Muscadine Bloodline, 7:30 p.m. and Chase Rice, 9:30 p.m.

July 28 – Tractor Parade and Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), begins at 9 a.m. starting at the WV State Farm Museum and travels to Point Pleasant and back to the farm museum.

July 30 – Belle of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park), 6:30 p.m. -9:30 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 4 – Mason County Fair Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), noon, line up 10 a.m. at 2nd Street Point Pleasant.

Aug. 6- Aug 11 – Mason County Fair (Mason County Fairgrounds), 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily.

Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 – Tribute to the River (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park). Friday, entertainment, 8 p.m. -10 p.m.; Saturday, towboat tours, Riverworks Discovery presentation, inflatables, line throw contest, kayak races, kids games, noon – 2 p.m., and fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum), 5 p.m. Admission is Free.

Sept. 15-16 – The 17th Annual Mothman Festival (Main Street Point Pleasant), kickstarter event on Sept. 14. Admission is Free. Sept. 15 — Mothman Festival Hayrides (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 7 p.m. The hayride will take place in the TNT area.

OCTOBER

Oct. 5-7 – Battle Days (Tu-Endie-Wei State Park). The Mansion House Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Oct. 6 – Battle Days Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 11 a.m., line up at 10 a.m. at 1100 Main Street. Oct. 6- 7 – Country Fall Festival (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Patrons will be able to watch sorgum, apple butter, and apple cider being made, as well as take part in the festival activities including a CEOS Quilt Show, Antique Bottle Show, entertainment, Antique Gas Engine Show. Saturday, Oct. 6, Antique Tractor Pull, 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, church services, 9 a.m., Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Oct. 27 – Harvest Fest/Tales in the Tavern (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 4 p.m. -8 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 5 p.m. Admission is Free.

Nov. 3 – Amvets Veterans Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant), 1 p.m., line up at 12:30 at 1100 Main Street.

Nov. 19-Dec. 31 – Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park), 6 p.m. -9 p.m. nightly. Drive through Krodel Park and view the unique, animated light displays.

Nov. 30 – Point Pleasant Christmas Parade/Tree Lighting (Main Street and Gunn Park), 6 p.m., line up at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. The tree lighting ceremony will follow at Gunn Park.

DECEMBER

Dec. 1 – Mason/New Haven Christmas Parade (3rd Street New Haven) noon, line up at Community Center in New Haven.

Dec. 1 – Christmas on the Frontier (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dates and times of all events, subject to change. For more information call the CVB at 304-675-6788, email the CVB at tourism@masoncounty.org or go to www.masoncountytourism.org.

June 28 – 30, the 27th annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta returns. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_7.1-PPR-Regatta1.jpg June 28 – 30, the 27th annual Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta returns. Beth Sergent | OVP The weekend of Sept. 15th is the 17th annual Mothman Festival, kickstarter event on Sept. 14. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_9.19-6.jpg The weekend of Sept. 15th is the 17th annual Mothman Festival, kickstarter event on Sept. 14. Beth Sergent | OVP On June 9, the second annual Bikes & BBQ event will take place 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., in downtown Point Pleasant at Gunn Park. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_6.13-PPR-Ride2.jpg On June 9, the second annual Bikes & BBQ event will take place 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., in downtown Point Pleasant at Gunn Park. Beth Sergent | OVP Oct. 5-7 is the return of Battle Days at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-8.jpg Oct. 5-7 is the return of Battle Days at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | OVP Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 welcomes Tribute to the River at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_9.5-PPR-Fireworks-.jpg Aug. 31 – Sept. 1 welcomes Tribute to the River at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. Beth Sergent | OVP

Events calendar released

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.