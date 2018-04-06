Slipping house reported in Hartford

HARTFORD — A reported abandoned home on Supper Club Road is slipping off its bank.

Serena Bright, a Letart resident, reported the home’s upstairs fell through on Sunday night. Although Bright does not live on Supper Club Road, her mother does.

Bright stated, “She lives about a half mile past it, therefore, she has to pass it when going to the store. The school bus full of kids also has to go past this twice a day. The hillside has slid to the point that the trees and most of the bank had slipped into the road over the past three years.”

Bright said the West Virginia Division of Highways had cleared the debris when it was in the roadway, which is state property.

“The house started slipping three years ago, the people moved when the house started slipping,” Bright added. “The house is in city limits, but nothing has been done to force a clean up.”

Hartford Mayor Gordon Spencer reported even though the abandoned home is within Hartford, the town workers are not permitted access onto the property as it is private and the law prohibits town workers from doing work on private property. Spencer shared what he can do is contact the owners, when contact information is available, and fine the owners for violating a town ordinance. If the house slips onto the road, Spencer reported he will not be able to have town workers clear the house away as the road belongs to the state, making the state responsible for clearing the road.

Bright shared if the abandoned home continues to slip, it could land in the yard of its neighbors.

The second floor to this abandoned home on Supper Club Road in Hartford reportedly fell last weekend. The structure is hovering above the roadway. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0407.House_.jpg The second floor to this abandoned home on Supper Club Road in Hartford reportedly fell last weekend. The structure is hovering above the roadway. Serena Bright | Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.