For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made March 30 – April 5: Jerry Chapman, 31, Apple Grove, DUI, expired MVI, no insurance, improper registration, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Larry S. Riffle, II, 38, Letart, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Nathaniel P. Landfried, 27, Kenna, obstructing an officer, public intox, arrested Deputy J. Peterson. Gary L. Plants, 33, Glenwood, DUI, possession of marijuana, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Ariscelene Fowler, 63, Glenwood, no insurance, permitting DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavendar. Robert Erwin, 45, Pliny, burglary, trespassing, obstructing an officer, arrested by Sgt. Terry. Joshua S. Martin, 35, Gallipolis Ferry, malicious wounding, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Giles L. Hysell, Jr., 39, Racine, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh.

