Community saves New Haven Pool

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool will remain open this summer, after businesses, churches and individuals have stepped forward with donations.

At the last town council meeting, it was learned the fate of the pool was in jeopardy. Mayor Jerry Spradling said, following the meeting, that the pool did not generate enough revenue last year to break even, according to figures he was given. He cited the rising cost of chemicals and other expenses as reasons it did not look feasible to keep the pool open.

After the story broke of the pool’s possible closing, donations began coming in.

RK Innovations, LLC approached the town with the offer of providing the chlorine for the entire season free of charge. The company is the supplier of the town’s water treatment chemicals.

“That was huge,” said Bernita Allen, volunteer pool manager. “That is one of the pool’s largest expenses because there is a 300-gallon chlorine tank.”

Jamie Roush of New Haven, owner of RK Innovations, said the donation was just something he wanted to do for the town. He added there is a lot of history behind the pool and he use to swim there as a kid.

Allen said another large donation came from the St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Haven. The church holds annual Lenten season fish dinners, with the monies raised going to local charitable projects. The final dinner this year benefitted the pool. The church is donating $1,500.

Letters were also sent to past contributors, and pledges have been made, Allen said. With the extra support, Recorder Roberta Hysell said the pool is assured of remaining open.

Applications for lifeguards are now being taken at the town hall, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Allen said three lifeguards will be returning from last year, with the possibility of hiring an additional four.

The pool will open June 9 and close the week prior to the Mason County Fair. Hours will be noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The pool is also available to rent for private parties, with Allen adding two have already been booked. Swim lessons are also being planned for sometime in June.

Allen said although admission and pool rental fees have yet to be determined, every effort will be made to keep them as low as possible. Additional information will be published closer to the pool opening.

Anyone wishing to donate to help with pool expenses can drop them off at the town hall or mail them to the Town of New Haven, P.O. Box 217, New Haven, WV 25265.

The New Haven Pool pictured during a previous summer.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

