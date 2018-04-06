Shelter pets of the week

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Puff, pictured here, is a two-year old female kitty who is already spayed and is “so very friendly.” Puff loves to play and has never been outside so she’s also litter trained. If you’d like to have a new forever friend, call shelter staff about Puff at 304-675-6458.

Mason County Animal Shelter Staff say Benny, pictured here, is a sweet boy who is “full of energy and always wants to play.” Benny is also a little shy but staff say “when he warms up to you, he is a great pal.” Benny is estimated to be one-year old. If you’d like to have a forever pal in your life, call shelter staff about Benny at 304-675-6458.