New sidewalks to be poured in Mason

MASON — New sidewalks will soon be poured in a portion of the Town of Mason, it was announced in the most recent council meeting.

Pullins Excavating, Inc. of Pomeroy was the low bidder for the project, at $358,000, when the bids were opened on March 29. Four other contractors submitted higher bids, according to Mayor Donna Dennis.

The sidewalks will be placed from where the current walk ends, near Bob’s Market corporate office, and join at the sidewalk on Foster Street. It will also go from Auto Zone with a crosswalk across the Walmart entrance, and continue to Wahama High School on both sides of the road.

The sidewalks are being mostly funded through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The town had to pay a 20 percent match, which was paid at the time the grant was awarded, approximately six years ago. Once construction begins, the contractor will have 150 days to complete the project.

Also during the meeting, the mayor said the water leak in Clifton has been fixed. The town was forced to obtain a court order to make the repair, when residents would not allow workers onto their property. The line had been leaking for at least a year, Dennis said.

Once on the property, workers found the leak was on an unmetered tap, running to the residents’ building. The line was cut and capped.

The council agreed to look into legal recourse in order to recoup money lost during the leak. It is estimated that over 3.6 million gallons of water was lost, costing $10,328.26. The mayor said she will be consulting with the town attorney on ways to get the money back.

Mike and Debbie Gerlach of the Middleport Community Association attended the meeting to discuss the July 4 fireworks display that the towns jointly sponsor. Mike Gerlach said Hamburg Fireworks has increased the cost of the display by $500.

He said the towns have the choice of scaling back the display by $500, or paying the increase. The council agreed to split the cost of the increase and keep the display the same.

Spring clean-up was set for May 7 through 11. It was noted that residents must call the town hall at 304-773-5200 by May 9 at 4 p.m. to be placed on the list for pickup. The cost will be a $15 flat fee per visit. More details will be announced later.

In other action, the council:

Heard from resident Larry Daniel that cars are still attempting to drive over the railroad tracks on Brown Street, despite a sign being erected that the tracks are closed;

Affirmed that a liquor store is coming to Mason, after being asked by resident Donna Vickers;

Heard a report from the mayor on her efforts to get the state road paved through town;

Heard an update on the wastewater project that the pole barn at the wastewater plant is being built;

Held the second reading on the revised animal ordinance;

Held the first reading on the updated trash, weeds, and junk ordinance, which allows police officers the ability of issuing immediate citations instead of warning letters being written, among other things; and,

Changed the next regular meeting from April 19 to April 17 in order to lay the levy.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, and council members Becky Pearson, Emily Henry, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

