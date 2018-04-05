Hosting a community baby shower

POINT PLEASANT — The Spring Baby Shower is returning this weekend.

The Mason County Baby Pantry and Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) will be hosting a baby shower Saturday, April 14, 3 p.m.- 5 p.m. at PVH.

Bree Ramey of the Mason County Baby Pantry, said the event is for women who are pregnant or have a baby up to three months old and are in need of baby items. Ramey said the baby shower is open to women from West Virginia and Ohio and it does not matter if the woman has attended a baby shower before, she is still welcomed. Registration is requested of the mothers wishing to attend providing their name, address, due date/ baby’s birth date, baby’s gender to (304) 807-5557 or Jessica Mcbp Legg on Facebook.

The mothers-to-be and new mothers in attendance will not only be receiving gifts, but will be provided with information on area local programs for mothers. The baby shower will also have refreshments and door prizes.

Ramey shared the baby pantry has been providing residents of Mason County and surrounding counties with baby supplies for four years. Ramey said residents of Mason County and residents from surrounding counties referred to the baby pantry will be given any sort of baby supplies they need such as diapers, wipes, formula, clothes, and more. She explained residents from surrounding counties can be referred to the pantry by establishments such as the health and human resources department, job and family services, and churches. Ramey added that if a resident is outside of Mason County and is not referred to the baby pantry, they will still be provided with clothes ranging from sizes suited for infants to adults.

Ramey shared the baby pantry is regularly open on the second Monday of every month from noon – 2 p.m. and the fourth Monday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bellemead Untited Methodist Church.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

