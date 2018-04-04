Splash pad construction within reach

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Splash Pad Committee is approximately $8,000 away from its ultimate goal of $70,000.

Fundraising events are set to continue this weekend.

This Saturday, from 9 a.m.- noon, the committee members will be having a community collection point in front of City of Point Pleasant Municipal Building.

Following that same evening, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuscany Italian Restaurant, El Toril Mexican Restaurant, and Trippy’s Subs, all of Gallipolis, Ohio, will be hosting a fundraising dinner buffet at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant with all proceeds going towards the splash pad’s construction.

Also, commemorative, personalized bricks are still being sold for $75 and for more information individuals may call 304- 675-2360.

Mayor Brian Billings reported, “Unofficially, we have raised $62,000 of the $70,000 plus needed for the splash pad, there are other expenses that have and will occur for this project. We are in hopes to begin the construction of the project soon once we feel we have everything in line. We have other individuals and businesses who have committed funding to the project and hope to receive those commitments very soon.”

City Clerk Amber Tatterson explained fundraising efforts for the splash pad began about a year ago after the zip cruise was added to Krodel Park.

The splash pad project has a Facebook page for those wishing to participate in the fundraisers or for more information.

The McMillan family, along with Mid-Atlantic Construction, recently purchased the Water Rainbow component for the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. Pictured are City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Bob and Becky McMillan and Mayor Brian Billings.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer at Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at (304) 675-1333 ext. 1992.

