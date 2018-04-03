‘Big Truck Day’ to return

POINT PLEASANT — Big Truck Day is set to return and local organizations are encouraged to participate.

This Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Big Truck Day will be held on the parking at the Mason County Board of Education Office in Point Pleasant for children of the community and their families. The Early Childhood team of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) is planning the event in celebration of, “The Week of the Young Child.” The FRN shared that last year nearly 200 children attended the event.

The FRN reported they have approximately 15 various types of trucks and equipment participating so far including a medical helicopter, race car, dump truck, semi-truck, fire truck, police car, skidder, tractor, ambulance, all terrain vehicle (ATV), and a school bus.

The FRN is inviting local organizations to participate in order to provide families attending information on resources within the community. Each participating organization is asked to bring whatever they feel is needed for this event such as tables, chairs, handouts, display boards, canopies, etc. Organizations can also bring activities for the children as this would invite the families to their tables.

The FRN reported the following organizations will be at the event including the FRN, Healthy Families America, Early Education Station, Mason County Homeless Shelter, Magic Years Daycare, Mason County Health Department, NECCO, and Mason County schools.

For those interested in further information or are interested in participating contact Bree Ramey, (740) 339-0044, Greg Fowler, (304) 593-0072, or email frnofmasoncounty@hotmail.com.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-1.jpg