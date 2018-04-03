Supporting the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee

HARTFORD — An annual fundraiser for the Bend Area Gospel Jubilee will be held Saturday at Father’s House Church fellowship building in Hartford.

“Evelyn’s Birthday Bash” is named in honor of jubilee promoter Evelyn Roush. The tradition is instead of bringing gifts for Evelyn, those wishing bring a birthday card with a monetary donation for the jubilee.

The potluck meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share, with meat and table service being provided.

Following the dinner, music will be provided by singers Adam and Miranda Roush, Riley Springston, Ron Shamblin, Tammy, Evelyn and Deloris Trio, and The Builders.

As a special event this year, supporters of the jubilee have planned a skit based on “The Andy Griffith Show.” It will feature Ginny Towe as Aunt Bee, Rich Dillon as Andy, and Ron Shamblin as Barney. A group of live musicians will be called The Darlings.

The Bend Area Gospel Jubilee is an annual gospel music event held the first week of June at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds. This year’s jubilee begins June 6, and is held rain or shine. Over 50 singing artists/groups are expected to attend, with singing starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The fairground features covered bleachers, with a concrete floor for lawn chairs. Concessions will be sold, and camping is available.

For more information, contact Roush at (304) 882-2049.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

