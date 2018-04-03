Excellent ‘Expo’ set

POINT PLEASANT — Entertainment, demonstrations, prizes and more await those attending the annual Outdoor Youth Expo, set for next week at the National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant.

Sponsored by Pleasant Valley Hospital, the purpose of the expo is to promote awareness of positive, safe, and drug-free activities for students, families and communities. It will be held April 11 and 12, from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This year’s event is being dedicated to the memory of George Shell, an expo committee member who passed away in January.

All fourth, fifth and sixth grade students in the county will be afforded the opportunity to attend the expo as a part of their regular school day. The children will be transported by bus to the event. Parents are also invited to attend.

Students from New Haven Elementary and Point Pleasant Intermediate schools will attend the event on Wednesday. Thursday’s expo will see children from Ashton, Leon, Roosevelt and Beale elementary schools.

All of the groups will see a presentation by the Three Rivers Avian Center of Hinton, WV. The center is a private non-profit organization, dedicated to wild bird conservation and to educating and involving people in ecosystem stewardship. “Bullying 101,” an anti-bullying program will be presented by school psychologists Lauren Ott and Debra Eddy.

The remainder of each school’s visit will be devoted to booths and displays, as well as prize drawings. Both indoor and outdoor activities will take place, weather permitting.

Businesses and organizations scheduled to have exhibits include:

Andrea’s Army, Department of Agriculture Communication Division, Exotic Friends, Mason County 4-H WVU Extension Service, Mason County Bus Drivers, Mason County CEOS, Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mason County Health Department, Mason County Schools Curriculum Department, Mason County Schools Food Service, Mason County Solid Waste Authority, Monarch Butterflies,

Ohio Valley Bank, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Safe Harbor Farms (Amey Carr), Skeeters Boats Fishing Team, Thomas Do-It Center, UniCare Health Plan of WV, WV Army National Guard, WV Department of Agriculture Animal Health Division, WV Oral Health Program, WV State Parks Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, WV Youth Environment Program, and more.

The expo committee consists of Dave McClung, Jack and Joann Cullen, Leigh Ann Shepard, Lorrie Wright, Nicole Leport, Paul Nichols, Randy Searls, Rodney Wallbrown, Tracy Call, Annee Carman, and Ed Lowe.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.13-Expo-4.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Bicycling enthusiast Gabe Roush talks to students at the 2017 Outdoor Youth Expo about the sport, as well as the Point Pleasant Bike Trail. This year’s expo returns next week. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_4.13-PPR-Expo-2.jpg Bicycling enthusiast Gabe Roush talks to students at the 2017 Outdoor Youth Expo about the sport, as well as the Point Pleasant Bike Trail. This year’s expo returns next week. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Outdoor Youth Expo to return

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.