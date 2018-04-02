A special parade guest

Saturday’s annual Easter Parade in Point Pleasant included a special guest, Lewis Bryant Jr., pictured here. Bryant was diagnosed with stage four metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer and has been fighting the disease as the community rallies around him and his family. On Saturday morning, the third grader waved to the crowd as he was escorted along the parade route by the Point Pleasant Fire Department.

