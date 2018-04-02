Easter arrives at Early Education Station

POINT PLEASANT — A taste of the Easter holiday came early for pre-school children in the county.

An Easter party was recently held at the Early Education Station in Point Pleasant with approximately 80 local pre-school children in attendance.

Bree Ramey of WorkForce West Virginia Career Center shared members of the Baby Pantry worked with the Early Education Station to provide the Easter party for the children. Both of the organizations are involved in bettering the lives of the youth within the county. The Baby Pantry is a local organization that helps provide pertinent supplies for infants and toddlers in the county and the Early Education Station is an organization that offers several programs for the county’s youth, such as a daycare programs for infants, one year olds, two year olds, and three year olds; a West Virginia Pre-K program; an after school program for children aged pre-k to 12; and a food program.

Ramey explained the children received Easter bags filled with goodies and participated in Easter games and activities. She said the event’s coordinators utilized money from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation to provide the Easter bags, along with educational materials for the children. Also, Ramey added, Unicare One and Bellemead United Methodist Church aided in providing materials for the children.

Ramey explained one of the participants from Career Advantage dressed up as the Easter Bunny and took pictures with the children.

The Easter party is typically held at Bellemead United Methodist Church, but this year was moved to the Early Education Station, said Ramey.

