Point Pleasant Easter Parade

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Easter Parade in Point Pleasant was one of the largest yet, with over 30 entries.

Leading the parade, hosted by the Mason County Teens for Life, was Grand Marshal Alice Click for her work in the Right to Life movement. Click was a charter president of the Mason County Right to Life, founded in 1980.

Listed below are the churches which participated in telling the story of Jesus from birth to ascension in Saturday’s parade.

Mary and Joseph Journey to Bethlehem, Salem Community Church, West Columbia; Nativity, Leon Methodist, Leon; Singer Randy Parsons, Oma Chapel Church, Leon; John Baptizing Jesus, Pleasant Valley Church, Point Pleasant; I Will Make You Fishers of Men, Trinity U.M. Church, Point Pleasant; The Miracles Of Jesus, LifeSpring Community Church, Point Pleasant; Jesus Calms the Storm, Community United in Christ Ministry, Point Pleasant; Jesus Feeds 5,000, Gospel Lighthouse Church Point Pleasant; Peter Walks On Water, Fairview Church, Letart; Lazarus Come Forth, First Baptist Church, Mason; Jesus, The Good Shepherd, Ashton Baptist Church, Ashton; Singer, Kaylee Weaver of the Presbyterian Church, Point Pleasant; Let the Little Children Come Unto Me, Salem Community Church, West Columbia; Blind Bartimaeus, Good Shepherd Church, Flatrock; The Triumphal Entry (Palm Sunday), First Church of the Nazarene, Point Pleasant; Jesus Drives the Moneychangers out of the Temple, Harvey Chapel Church, Leon; Last Supper, College Hill Church, Crab Creek; Jesus Before Caiaphas, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant; Jesus Before Pilate the Governor, Point Pleasant First Church of God; Jesus, Mocked, Robed, Crowned, Faith Baptist Church, Mason; Jesus Carrying the Cross, Jackson Avenue Baptist, Point Pleasant; Jesus Being Nailed to the Cross, Pleasant View Church, Gallipolis Ferry; Soldiers on horseback, Point of Faith Church, Point Pleasant; Crucifixion, Vinton Baptist, Vinton, Ohio; Burial of Jesus, New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; Resurrection Praise Float, Fisherman’s Net Ministries Children’s Choir; Resurrection of Jesus. Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; Ascension, Creston U.M. Church, Leon; Singer Brandon Sweeney, New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant.

There are already plans to host the parade next year on Easter weekend.

