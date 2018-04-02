A young hunter finds exactly what he is looking for at the New Haven Easter egg hunt Saturday at the ballfield.

Six-year-old Kennedy Sayre is happy to pose with the Easter Bunny at New Haven’s egg hunt.

New Haven employee Greg Kaylor, left, Recorder Roberta Hysell, center, and Councilman Matt Shell are pictured behind the prize table for the older kids at New Haven’s egg hunt Saturday.

A group of children in the older division at the New Haven Easter egg hunt are ready to take off on the quest of hopefully finding a colorful prize egg.

Winners of the bicycles in the younger division at the New Haven Easter egg hunt Saturday were Jackson Gerlach, left, and Andrew Johnson.

Emma Northup, left, and Emma Chapman were the winners of the bicycles in the older group at the New Haven Easter egg hunt, held Saturday at the ballfield. Many businesses and individuals donated both money and prizes for the event.

Some participants in the New Haven Easter egg hunt are pictured as they take time to check out this lionhead bunny.

Following the Easter egg hunt in New Haven, it was a race to open the colorful plastic eggs to see if there was a prize listed inside.

The weather was perfect for an Easter egg hunt Saturday when the Town of New Haven held its annual event. Pictured is the younger age division as they hunt for the colorful eggs.