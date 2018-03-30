For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made March 23-29: William A. Bissell, 27, New Haven, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Kenneth L. Price, 39, Ashton, battery, brandishing, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Erica A. Kirker, 31, Ravenswood, driving revoked for DUI, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Timothy A. Russell, 22, Point Pleasant, destruction of property, obstructing an officer, possession of marijuana, arrested by Sgt. Terry. Richard B. McDade, 52, Leon, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Lee.

