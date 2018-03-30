Claflin grant provides climbing wall to Leon

LEON — Local elementary school students have a new addition to their school’s gymnasium.

John Bonecutter, physical education teacher at Leon Elementary, shared his school’s gymnasium gained a climbing wall this month. Bonecutter said the gymnasium has 20 feet of climbing wall space, 12 feet on one wall and eight feet on another, with the wall being 9 feet off the ground.

Bonecutter said Leon received a grant for the climbing wall from the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation in October. He explained each year the Claflin Foundation provides local schools and organizations with grants.

“I think it was to help provide an opportunity to the Leon Elementary students to participate in an activity that will improve overall physical fitness and wellness. I am truly thankful to the Claflin Foundation for providing this for our students,” said Bonecutter.

The Claflin Foundation was established in 2009 for the purpose of providing financial support to projects, groups, and citizens of Mason County. It is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 tax exempt organization created for charitable purposes. The foundation benefits local students, organizations, and efforts for meaningful change within the county. The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation offers competitive grants in the following focus areas including personal health/wellness, arts/music, literacy, education, and animal care, health maintenance, and prevention.

Bonecutter shared he and his students are enjoying the new addition to their gymnasium.

“I am having a blast with it, it’s so much fun. The kids are obsessed with climbing. Everyday they ask, ‘Can we climb today?’ It’s always the first question, every morning,” said Bonecutter.

Leon elementary students climbing the newly installed climbing wall in their school’s gymnasium. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_0331.RockWall.jpg Leon elementary students climbing the newly installed climbing wall in their school’s gymnasium. Courtesy

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.