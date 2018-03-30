Posted on by

Easter in Letart


Siblings Carson, Paisley and Blake Roach, from left, children of Stephen and Amber Roach, are pictured as they begin making their crafts at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.

Siblings Carson, Paisley and Blake Roach, from left, children of Stephen and Amber Roach, are pictured as they begin making their crafts at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The Easter bunny visited the Letart community egg hunt Sunday to pose with the children and have photos taken. Those attending were treated to the egg hunt, a craft, games and prizes, and refreshments.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Gracelynn Kimberling, left, and Eli Smith are shown as they check out the candy inside their eggs, following the Letart community Easter egg hunt on Sunday. The sunny, yet cool, weather made it a perfect day for the holiday event.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

“This one is mine,” seems to be the expression on this little girl’s face as she reaches for a colorful egg at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Over 1,000 colorful plastic eggs were hidden Sunday at the Letart community Easter egg hunt, held at the Letart Community Center. Here, a young girl reaches for one of hers.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Siblings Carson, Paisley and Blake Roach, from left, children of Stephen and Amber Roach, are pictured as they begin making their crafts at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.

The Easter bunny visited the Letart community egg hunt Sunday to pose with the children and have photos taken. Those attending were treated to the egg hunt, a craft, games and prizes, and refreshments.

Gracelynn Kimberling, left, and Eli Smith are shown as they check out the candy inside their eggs, following the Letart community Easter egg hunt on Sunday. The sunny, yet cool, weather made it a perfect day for the holiday event.

“This one is mine,” seems to be the expression on this little girl’s face as she reaches for a colorful egg at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.

Over 1,000 colorful plastic eggs were hidden Sunday at the Letart community Easter egg hunt, held at the Letart Community Center. Here, a young girl reaches for one of hers.

Siblings Carson, Paisley and Blake Roach, from left, children of Stephen and Amber Roach, are pictured as they begin making their crafts at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.31-Letart-1.jpgSiblings Carson, Paisley and Blake Roach, from left, children of Stephen and Amber Roach, are pictured as they begin making their crafts at the Letart community Easter egg hunt. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

The Easter bunny visited the Letart community egg hunt Sunday to pose with the children and have photos taken. Those attending were treated to the egg hunt, a craft, games and prizes, and refreshments.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.31-Letart-2.jpgThe Easter bunny visited the Letart community egg hunt Sunday to pose with the children and have photos taken. Those attending were treated to the egg hunt, a craft, games and prizes, and refreshments. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Gracelynn Kimberling, left, and Eli Smith are shown as they check out the candy inside their eggs, following the Letart community Easter egg hunt on Sunday. The sunny, yet cool, weather made it a perfect day for the holiday event.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.31-Letart-3.jpgGracelynn Kimberling, left, and Eli Smith are shown as they check out the candy inside their eggs, following the Letart community Easter egg hunt on Sunday. The sunny, yet cool, weather made it a perfect day for the holiday event. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

“This one is mine,” seems to be the expression on this little girl’s face as she reaches for a colorful egg at the Letart community Easter egg hunt.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.31-Letart-5.jpg“This one is mine,” seems to be the expression on this little girl’s face as she reaches for a colorful egg at the Letart community Easter egg hunt. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Over 1,000 colorful plastic eggs were hidden Sunday at the Letart community Easter egg hunt, held at the Letart Community Center. Here, a young girl reaches for one of hers.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/03/web1_3.31-Letart-6.jpgOver 1,000 colorful plastic eggs were hidden Sunday at the Letart community Easter egg hunt, held at the Letart Community Center. Here, a young girl reaches for one of hers. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU