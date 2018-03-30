Shelter pets of the week

The staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter describe Ann Marie, pictured, as a friendly girl who is only around six months old, which makes her still a kitten. She’s got medium-hair and is waiting on a new family to love her and love back. If interested in giving Ann Marie a forever home, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

The staff at the Mason County Animal Shelter describe, Havoc, pictured here, as an extremely friendly Mastiff/Labrador mix who loves attention and to play. If interested in giving this pup a forever home, and getting a forever companion, contact the shelter at 304-675-6458.

